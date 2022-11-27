CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

459 FPUS51 KBOX 270901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

CTZ002-271700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-271700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-271700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

