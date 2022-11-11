CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ 821 FPUS51 KBOX 110901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022 CTZ002-112100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Not as cool and humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ003-112100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ004-112100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$