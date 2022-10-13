CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

006 FPUS51 KBOX 130801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

CTZ002-132000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ003-132000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Rain

may be heavy at times in the evening. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ004-132000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Rain

may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

