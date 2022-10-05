CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

100 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

100 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

100 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

100 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

