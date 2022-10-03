CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

496 FPUS51 KBOX 030501

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

100 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

CTZ002-030800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

100 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-030800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

100 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-030800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

100 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

