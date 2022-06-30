CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022 _____ 811 FPUS51 KBOX 300801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Thu Jun 30 2022 CTZ002-302000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ003-302000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ004-302000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather