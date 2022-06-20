CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

985 FPUS51 KBOX 200800

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

CTZ002-202000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ003-202000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ004-202000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

