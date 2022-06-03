CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ 338 FPUS51 KBOX 030808 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022 CTZ002-032000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ003-032000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ004-032000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather