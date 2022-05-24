CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

562 FPUS51 KBOX 240808

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

CTZ002-242000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ003-242000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ004-242000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

