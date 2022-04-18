CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

872 FPUS51 KBOX 180808

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

CTZ002-182000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-182000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-182000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

