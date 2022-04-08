CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022

698 FPUS51 KBOX 080759

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

358 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

CTZ002-080900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

358 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ003-080900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

358 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ004-080900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

358 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

