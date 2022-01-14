CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 19 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cool with lows around 20.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Not as cool with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 1 above.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 19 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cool with lows around 20.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Not as cool with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around 1 above. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

18 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cool with lows around 20.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

