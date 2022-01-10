CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

_____

893 FPUS51 KBOX 100926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Mon Jan 10 2022

CTZ002-102100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

$$

CTZ003-102100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around

9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 5 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ004-102100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature around

10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

$$

_____

