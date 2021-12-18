CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021

500 FPUS51 KBOX 180926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

CTZ002-182100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Sleet likely with possible rain and freezing rain this

morning, then rain, sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ003-182100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Sleet likely with possible rain, freezing rain and snow

this morning, then rain with sleet likely with freezing rain this

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 13. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ004-182100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow this

morning, then sleet, rain and freezing rain this afternoon.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 13. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

