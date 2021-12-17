CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

