CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

497 FPUS51 KBOX 090827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

CTZ002-092000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady temperature around 70.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ003-092000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ004-092000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Near

steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

