CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

_____

239 FPUS51 KBOX 260658

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

257 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

CTZ002-260800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

257 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-260800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

257 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-260800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

257 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather