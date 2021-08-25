CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

440 FPUS51 KBOX 250659

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

259 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

CTZ002-250800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

259 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ003-250800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

259 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ004-250800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

259 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

