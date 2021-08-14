CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021 _____ 472 FPUS51 KBOX 140826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 CTZ002-142000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ003-142000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ004-142000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather