543 FPUS51 KBOX 240827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

CTZ002-242000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ003-242000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ004-242000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

