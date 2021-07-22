CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

102 FPUS51 KBOX 220826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

CTZ002-222000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ003-222000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ004-222000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

