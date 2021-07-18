CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

_____

737 FPUS51 KBOX 180827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

CTZ002-182000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-182000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-182000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

