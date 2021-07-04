CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021

460 FPUS51 KBOX 040827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Much warmer.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather