CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

648 FPUS51 KBOX 062027

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

CTZ002-070800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-070800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-070800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

