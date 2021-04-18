CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

630 FPUS51 KBOX 180816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

CTZ002-182000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-182000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-182000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

