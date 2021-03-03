CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

_____

320 FPUS51 KBOX 030915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

CTZ002-032100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-032100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-032100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

