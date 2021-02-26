CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

251 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

251 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain with snow likely. Patchy fog. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

251 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain with snow likely. Patchy fog. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

251 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Patchy fog. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

