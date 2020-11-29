CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020
_____
417 FPUS51 KBOX 290915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
CTZ002-292100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,
decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ003-292100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ004-292100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather