CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
_____
