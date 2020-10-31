CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Cooler with

highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

