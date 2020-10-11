CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020

_____

481 FPUS51 KBOX 110816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 11 2020

CTZ002-112000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-112000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-112000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. East winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

