CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

