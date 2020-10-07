CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

_____

682 FPUS51 KBOX 070816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

CTZ002-072000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ003-072000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-072000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

