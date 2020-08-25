CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

