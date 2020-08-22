CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
928 FPUS51 KBOX 220643
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
242 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
CTZ002-220800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
242 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ003-220800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
242 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ004-220800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
242 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
