CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
_____
