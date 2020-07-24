CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
886 FPUS51 KBOX 240816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020
CTZ002-242000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-242000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-242000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather