CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020
_____
672 FPUS51 KBOX 300816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
CTZ002-302000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-302000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ004-302000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather