CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

_____

123 FPUS51 KBOX 140816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

CTZ002-142000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-142000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-142000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

