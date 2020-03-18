CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
_____
300 FPUS51 KBOX 180816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020
CTZ002-182000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ003-182000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ004-182000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
