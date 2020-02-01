CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

246 FPUS51 KBOX 010915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

CTZ002-012100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-012100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-012100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

