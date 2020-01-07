CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020

_____

734 FPUS51 KBOX 070915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

CTZ002-072100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

$$

CTZ003-072100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-072100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

_____

