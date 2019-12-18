CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
_____
382 FPUS51 KBOX 180915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
CTZ002-182100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ003-182100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ004-182100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
