CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
_____
689 FPUS51 KBOX 280915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
CTZ002-282100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ003-282100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-282100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
