CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Patchy fog. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature
falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Light snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
