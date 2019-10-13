CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019
688 FPUS51 KBOX 130815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019
CTZ002-132000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ003-132000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ004-132000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
