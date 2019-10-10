CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

_____

088 FPUS51 KBOX 100816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

CTZ002-102000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-102000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-102000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather