088 FPUS51 KBOX 100816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019
CTZ002-102000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady
temperature around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ003-102000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ004-102000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
