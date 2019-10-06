CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

006 FPUS51 KBOX 060816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

CTZ002-062000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-062000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-062000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

