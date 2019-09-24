CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Sep 24 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

