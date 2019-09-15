CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
_____
006 FPUS51 KBOX 150816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
CTZ002-152000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ003-152000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-152000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather